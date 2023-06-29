Reckless driver crashes into Milwaukee Fire Department ambulance near 18th and North

A reckless driver crashed into a Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) ambulance near 18th and North on Thursday.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski shared a photo on Twitter of the damaged ambulance.

"Med 7 is one of the busiest paramedic units in the State of Wisconsin and responds (too) many cases of reckless driving and not typically the victim OF reckless driving," Lipski tweeted.

No fire department members were injured in the crash.

Thankful @MilFireDept members were not injured in this needless crash. This occurred at 18th & North at 9am. Med 7 is one of the busiest paramedic units in the State of Wisconsin and responds TO many cases of reckless driving and not typically the victim OF reckless driving. pic.twitter.com/T1izIu7fYT — Aaron Lipski (@alipski1) June 29, 2023

