Reckless driver crashes into Milwaukee Fire Department ambulance near 18th and North

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski
A reckless driver crashed into a Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) ambulance near 18th and North on Thursday.
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jun 29, 2023
Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski shared a photo on Twitter of the damaged ambulance.

"Med 7 is one of the busiest paramedic units in the State of Wisconsin and responds (too) many cases of reckless driving and not typically the victim OF reckless driving," Lipski tweeted.

No fire department members were injured in the crash.

