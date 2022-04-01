Recall issued for Skippy Peanut Butter in 18 states, including Wisconsin

A recall has been issued for Skippy Peanut Butter in 18 states, including Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Skippy Foods, LLC has recalled 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds, of a limited number of code dates of the following:

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread

SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread

SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein

The recall is due to the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

There have been no consumer complaints associated with this recall to date, the FDA says.

Products affected by the recall have UPC codes of the following:



37600-10520

37600-10667

37600-10499

37600-88095



They will also have "best if used by" dates in May 2023 on the top of the lid.

To read the full recall, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip