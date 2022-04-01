Watch
Recall issued for Skippy Peanut Butter in 18 states, including Wisconsin

<p>Jars of Skippy peanut butter are displayed on a shelf at Cal Mart grocery store on January 3, 2013 in San Francisco, California. </p>
Posted at 8:28 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 21:28:47-04

A recall has been issued for Skippy Peanut Butter in 18 states, including Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Skippy Foods, LLC has recalled 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds, of a limited number of code dates of the following:

  • SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread
  • SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread
  • SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein

The recall is due to the possibility that a limited number of jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

There have been no consumer complaints associated with this recall to date, the FDA says.

Products affected by the recall have UPC codes of the following:

  • 37600-10520
  • 37600-10667
  • 37600-10499
  • 37600-88095

They will also have "best if used by" dates in May 2023 on the top of the lid.
To read the full recall, click here.

