Recall campaign submits signatures in hopes of ousting Vos

MADISON, Wis. — A conservative group seeking to oust Wisconsin’s top Republican state lawmaker says it has gathered enough signatures to force a recall vote.

The “Recall Vos” campaign is targeting Assembly Speaker Robin Vos over his refusal to impeach the state’s top elections official or act on conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin. Their petition also cites Vos’ opposition to former President Donald Trump running again in 2024.

Recall organizers delivered their petitions to the Wisconsin Elections Commission on Monday. Roughly 10,700 people had signed onto the effort, according to Matt Snorek, the Burlington man who started the campaign.

In a statement, Vos challenged the validity of those signatures, claiming that recall organizers had solicited signatures outside of the 63rd Assembly District, which he represents, and that organizers had paid people for their signatures.

Vos said he has assembled a team to conduct its own review of the signatures. He has 10 days to file a challenge with the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

“While I believe my conservative record speaks for itself, I hope Republicans in Racine County will reject this misguided effort on principle alone,” he said.

The elections commission was scheduled to meet Tuesday, and its staff will also conduct a review to determine whether there are enough valid signatures to initiate a recall election. State law requires at least 6,850 signatures in the 63rd Assembly District.

“He has let us down for far too long,” said Snorek. “He no longer has my trust or my support, and Robin Vos needs to go.”

Snorek said Monday that his group had not chosen a candidate to run against Vos in a potential recall election. Political newcomer Adam Steen challenged Vos in the 2022 midterm, nearly defeating him in the primary. Vos prevailed by less than 300 votes before winning the general election by a wide margin.