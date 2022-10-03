Reba McEntire is coming to Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum next March

MILWAUKEE — Country superstar Reba McEntire will perform at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum next spring.

The singer's "REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT" tour will swing by Fiserv Forum on March 17, 2023.

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” Reba said. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that's just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!"

Tickets for the performance will go on sale on Friday, October 7th at 10 a.m.

Here's information on ticket presales, from the concert announcement sent Monday morning:

"Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, October 4 at 10 am by signing up for Reba’s email list here: http://eepurl.com/bYbLIP. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 pm CT on Monday, October 3 in order to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

Citi is the official presale credit card for the Reba tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 4 at 10 am until Thursday, October 6 at 10 pm through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com."

Here's the full list of 2023 tour dates:

REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT, 2023 Dates

March 9 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 10 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

March 11 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

March 17 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

March 18 Moline, IL Vibrant Arena at the Mark

March 23 Reno, NV Reno Events Center

March 24 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center**

March 25 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena

March 30 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

March 31 Palm Desert, CA Acrisure Arena

April 1 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

April 13 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

April 14 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

April 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

