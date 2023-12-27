Rare sighting: We Energies' peregrine falcon chick spotted in wild for first time

A We Energies' peregrine falcon chick was spotted in the wild for the first time since she left the nest in rival territory.

Iggy was named after Marquette's mascot "Iggy the Golden Eagle." She was born this spring at the Valley Power Plant, and We Energies says after a peregrine falcon leaves the nest, sightings are rare!

Iggy was spotted at the Highlands Heron Rookery in Highland, Indiana. Reports from We Energies indicate Iggy might have been spying on Marquette's rival Notre Dame.

It was possible to identify Iggy due to the band placed on her leg. All falcons born at WE Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) power plants can be identified by a combination of colors, letters, and numbers.

This peregrine falcon was one of 11 chicks born last year. Since the program began in 1992, a total of 444 peregrine falcons have been born, meaning 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin during that time hatched at We Energies or WPS facilities.

