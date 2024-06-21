Rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake heating up again

In Today's Talker — Just when things looked like they were calming down, the rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake may be heating up again.

On Wednesday, Kendrick performed his diss track "Not Like Us" live for the first time at his "Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles.

During that performance, Kendrick told Drake, "Give me Tupac's ring back and I might give you a little respect."

Last year, Drake bought Tupac's ring during an auction for $1 million.

