Ranking jelly bean flavors ahead of the Easter holiday

Easter is one week away. CandyStore.com is revealing the favorite jelly bean flavors in each state.
Posted at 6:52 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 07:54:57-04

In Today's Talker — Easter is less than a week away!

Parents are still working hard to fill those baskets with plenty of sweet treats for their kids. Ahead of the holiday, CandyStore.com revealed what Wisconsinites think about a popular Easter candy — jelly beans.

Here are Wisconsin's favorite jelly bean flavors:

  1. Cotton Candy
  2. Root Beer
  3. Watermelon

Our neighbors in Michigan prefer black licorice while over in Minnesota, they seem to like buttered popcorn flavor. Down south in Illinois, chocolate is the favorite jelly bean flavor.
Across the nation, here are the top 5 flavors for 2024:

  1. Black licorice
  2. Buttered popcorn
  3. Cinnamon
  4. Root Beer
  5. Cherry

