MILWAUKEE — All ramps in the Stadium Interchange that lead to Brewers Blvd. southbound have reopened.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation had announced the closures around 7 a.m. and said they were due to a law enforcement investigation.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle was allegedly struck by gunfire. They are now investigating.

However, the area has since reopened.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip