Residents call for end of 'fraud,' 'abuse' within Milwaukee's Housing Authority

MILWAUKEE — 150 Public Housing residents and Common Ground leaders are calling on the Department of Neighborhood Services to address reports of faulty plumbing, mold, bed bugs, rats and unreliable heat.

These organizations are set to meet at city hall for today's meeting to manage code enforcement.

Two reports from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development say the housing authority is "At risk for serious fraud, waste, and abuse."

Earlier this year, Common Ground discovered the Department of Neighborhood Services does not respond to HACM residents' complaints - and today they hope to fill the oversight gap at the common council's steering and rules committee.

Residents say HACM rarely responds to tenants' requests to fix issues in the buildings, like broken elevators, broken pipes in units and unsecured doors to the building.

Since March, community organization Common Ground has been working with tenants in HACM buildings, to demand change from the organization that oversees thousands.

The agency oversees the Section 8 housing choice voucher program which helps with rent for people who are low-income, elderly or disabled.

In a written statement, HACM said the most recent issues stem from tech updates and staffing challenges.

We're told HACM is Milwaukee's 2nd largest landlord and the only one that doesn't respond to tenant calls.

