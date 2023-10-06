Raising Cane's, with its chicken fingers, plans Wisconsin expansion

MILWAUKEE — Raising Cane's, known for its chicken fingers and southern dishes, plans to open six new locations in Wisconsin by 2025.

That's according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal, which cited Jason Zwerin, vice president of company restaurants.

Right now Wisconsin has just one Raising's Canes, in Madison. It opened in June of 2021.

VP Zwerin said they hope to open new locations in Kenosha by January of 2024, Brookfield and Greendale in the summer of 2024 and Janesville in the fall of 2024. In 2025 they hope to open restaurants in Eau Claire and La Crosse.

Zwerin said Wisconsin residents were fans of their chicken fingers at locations in Chicago, Gurnee and Waukegan. That inspired company officials to open locations in the Badger State.

Currently Raising Cane's has 680 restaurants in 37 states in the US.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip