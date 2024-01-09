Rain or snow? Kenosha receives plenty of both on Tuesday

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha’s Riki Tagliapietra drove from Cut Stone Foods in downtown Kenosha to Paielli’s Bakery to buy some bread Tuesday afternoon.

The roughly two-mile trek unearthed an interesting discovery.

“The difference in snowfall in downtown compared to west of even 39th Avenue is wild,” Taglipiaetra said. “I was shocked to see real snow.”

Tuesday’s precipitation varied by location. Downtown residents believed they dodged what was expected to be Kenosha’s first snowstorm of the season.

Those residing just west of the lakefront learned otherwise.

Brian Cater, Kenosha’s Director of Public Works, said it’s not the first time he’s had to deal with unpredictable weather.

The city had over 100 workers scheduled for two shifts overnight Monday into Tuesday. It was in preparation for Kenosha’s first full plow run since last March.

“We had everybody come in at 11 (p.m.) and about 12:15 (a.m.) we sent the crews out to start the salting,” Cater said. “An hour or so later, it turned to completely rain.”

Rain and sleet soon turned to heavy, wet snow away from warmer Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon. It was then the plows returned to action.

“We’re ready,” Cater said. “We plan for this whole event. So we still have the crews ready to go. So when the snow does hit and come, we’re going to be the same as always, out on the streets keeping the streets as safe as we can.”

A full plow run involves 46 vehicles, including trucks, plows and graders.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip