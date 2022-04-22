Rain doesn't stop 5th annual Harambee neighborhood cleanup on Earth Day

MILWAUKEE — Grey skies and pounding rain--no deterrent for determined volunteers cleaning up the Harambee neighborhood--a true commitment to earth day

Rachel Roller of the Dohman Company Foundation explains

"We're here to make a difference. The Dohman Company Foundation has been in Milwaukee for 165 years." We're excited to be a new neighborhood, helping beautify the neighborhood we are excited to be as part of."

Justin Galloway, also of the Dohman Company Foundation, adds, "The earth is all of ours, and if you just get out and you participate in a beach cleanup or something like this, it really connects you. There's a lot out there we need to be behind and it really connects you to mother nature and ourselves."

Keyanna Bell of Bader Philanthropies says

"We can all make a change day by day. I actually saw a lady pick up trash in her free time by the lake. It inspired me that we can all do our part to pick up trash and deal with the adversity of the rain."

The volunteers lived up to the meaning of the Swahili word Harambee.

5th annual Harambee neighborhood cleanup

Kevin Brown of WestCare Incorporated notes,

"Harambee means coming together, bringing us together. We want to make sure that happens rain sleet or snow." The thing about Milwaukee is whatever needs to be done we make sure it needs to be done. We put 100 percent effort to get it done."

There was even a volunteer group from Chicago opicking up trash. a reminder we all must do our part to save our planet.

Todd Belcore of Social Change Chicag states,

" Earth day isnt just about your back yard, It's about all of our back yards.

Milwaukee is our neighbor and we're doing what we can to support our neighbors today."

Katherine Plier also from Chicago's Social Change shares,

"I grew up in Wausau Wisconsin Ever since I was a kid, I learned to love Wisconsin. I'm a transracial adoptee from China I grew up in Wisconsin.

And the big message from everyone at the event, "Keep Milwaukee Clean."

