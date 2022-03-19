Rain didn't stop Wisconsin Badgers fans from packing the Deer District

MILWAUKEE — The nasty weather is not stopping the fun downtown Milwaukee as thousands of fans showed up to cheer on their teams.

Deer District was transformed into a sea of red for the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday.

One thing is apparent, rain or snow can't keep Badgers fans away.

No matter who you ask at Deer District, Friday was all about the Badgers.

"It almost feels like a home court advantage," Badgers fan Taylor Manuel smiled.

Die-hard Badgers fans stood in the chilly weather almost unfazed, but that's not true for everyone especially those who are from out of town.

Three best friends flew from in from Long Island, New York and were shivering outside Fiserv Forum. When we asked if standing in the rain was worth it, they all smiled and said yes.

For Wisconsin native Jerry Mcnaughton and his sister, Julie Scott, the weather was not an issue because it's a monumental day.

"It's a bucket list item. We always wanted to go," Mcnaughton smiled.

"Never thought we'd be here today. It's been on the list for a long time," Scott added.

We caught up with Sue Leibham and her son Nick Leibham who couldn't wait to get inside the arena.

"We love Wisconsin most of our kids have gone to Wisconsin and what a better team," Sue smiled.

Sue gave birth to 13 children and said most of them are Badgers fans.

"At this point loosing isn't an option, winners win," Nick smiled.

"We gave up losing for lent," Sue giggled. ​

