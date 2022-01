EAST TROY, Wis. — Rage Against the Machine postponed its "Public Service Announcement" summer tour, and it will now kick off in East Troy on July 9.

The band will begin its North American Tour with Run the Jewels in Wisconsin.

Headline shows scheduled for March 31 through May 23 were postponed and will be rescheduled.

Rage Against the Machine is a rock band from Los Angeles that was formed in 1991.

