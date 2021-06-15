Racing returns to the Milwaukee Mile: 'These young drivers just really appreciate the history'

COVID-19 put many things on pause. Add racing at the Milwaukee Mile, which after building some momentum two years ago, is yet again making another comeback.

"Most of these racers will be local to regional racers," Bob Sargent says. "This is their dream place they get to race. Once a year. In the past, it hasn't even been once a year."

Sargent is a Track Enterprises promoter. And like the track, racing began two years ago and stopped again at the legendary oval.

"2019, we came back after a several-year hiatus of not having races here," Sargent says. "We brought these cars out here in 2019. Had a very successful day, despite some weather issues. A large crowd. A large car count. Good racing. And then in 2020, COVID hit. So it kind of took the air back out of us. And now we're restarting this excitement."

Going around the Mile you'll notice it's not in bad shape. So what is the future?

"There are a few challenges, but not very many," Sargent says. "The staff here at the Milwaukee Mile and the Wisconsin State Fair does a great job of keeping this place up. And really ready to race again. I think in their thought process, one day we'll be racing another big-league stock car race or open-wheel race here. So they have kept it up very nice."

But the past is what will bring ARCA Midwest Tour and other racing series to town this weekend.

"They can say they raced on the Milwaukee Mile with all those historic drivers. Whether it be A.J. Foyt, the Unsers. All the way down the list. And these young drivers just really appreciate the history and them being able to race on this good facility," Sargent says.

In addition to Father's Day weekend, Sargent and his group will have the ARCA Menards Series at the track Sunday, Aug. 29. Expected to compete will be Franklin native and rising NASCAR star Sam Mayer.

