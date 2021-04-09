Racine Zoo welcomes new bald eagle resident

The Racine Zoo is welcoming its newest resident, a three-year-old, male bald eagle.

For over a year the zoo has been planning the construction of the habitat and is now ready to unveil the new exhibit and its inhabitant.

Because the eagle is still very young, he doesn't have a complete 'bald head'. The zoo says he should be fully bald by the time he reaches eight years old.

The Racine Zoo says generous donations made the new exhibit possible.

“Our facilities team absolutely knocked it out of the park with this exhibit,” said Aszya Summers, Curator of Animal Care and Conservation Education at the Racine Zoo. “I am so happy to welcome our eagle into his new home, and allow him to inspire people to protect birds like him in the wild.”

The eagle was brought in with wing and leg injuries and after rehabilitation efforts, it was decided that he could not be released into the wild due to his asymmetrical flight, preventing him from catching adequate prey independently, according to the zoo.

A generous donation from the David A. Spaulding, “Skipper,” estate aided to the exhibit's success. On Monday, May 31, Memorial Day, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new eagle exhibit for the family of Skipper to celebrate this Vietnam veteran and his contribution.

Although the exhibit is ready to go, there is one thing missing, a name for the eagle. You can bid on naming the eagle in an online silent auction. The auction will be open from Friday, May 21, 2021, through Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m.

The winner will be announced at the end of the auction closing. The name will be revealed at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip