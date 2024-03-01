Watch Now
Racine Zoo gearing up for a busy spring

The Racine Zoo is gearing up for a busy spring season! Executive Director Beth Heirdorn stopped by TMJ4 to talk about some exciting upcoming events.
Posted at 6:59 AM, Mar 01, 2024
Racine Zoo is gearing up for a busy spring season full of exciting events!

Executive Director Beth Heidorn stopped by TMJ4 news to talk about Hiring Day, an Easter Eggstravaganza, and an event called Call Me Old Fashioned.

Heidorn even brought an extra special guest to help her explain those upcoming events.

