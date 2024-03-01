Racine Zoo gearing up for a busy spring

Racine Zoo is gearing up for a busy spring season full of exciting events!

Executive Director Beth Heidorn stopped by TMJ4 news to talk about Hiring Day, an Easter Eggstravaganza, and an event called Call Me Old Fashioned.

Heidorn even brought an extra special guest to help her explain those upcoming events.

You can watch the full interview above.



