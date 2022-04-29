Racine Zoo announces 2022 Music at the Zoo concert series lineup

RACINE — For the second year in a row, the Racine Zoo is hosting its Music at the Zoo concert series. On Friday, they released the lineup.

The series will take over the zoo on June 17 and 18, and will feature Chicago Tribute Anthology, Grimm Brothers, and Substitute: Tales From The Who.

Attendees of all ages can listen to music and grab a bite to eat on the Lake Michigan shoreline.

“I am so excited for the Music at the Zoo concerts this season! We have some amazing artists that will be performing at the Zoo and we want you to join us. This exciting event at the Zoo gets everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks and more importantly…music,” said Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of the Racine Zoo.

Chicago Tribute Anthology will kick off the series on Friday, June 17. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7.

The Grimm Brothers will open on Saturday followed by Substitute: Tales From The Who. Gates for that show open at 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $30 per person online, and $35 at the gate.

