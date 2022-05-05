Watch
Racine woman pulled over, arrested in Oklahoma with 105 pounds of marijuana

Facebook/Wagoner County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 7:48 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 20:48:25-04

WAGONER, Okla. — A Racine woman was arrested after being pulled over in Oklahoma with 105 pounds of marijuana on Tuesday.

According to the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office, a K-9 deputy pulled the woman over for an expired tag. The driver was identified as Penny Feucht of Racine.

As the deputy was speaking with Feucht, officials say a strong odor of marijuana was emitting from the car. The deputy then asked her to exit the vehicle and his K-9 partner was deployed.

The K-9 alerted to the vehicle and the deputy began to search the vehicle. The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says a total of six duffle bags and suitcases containing about 105 pounds of marijuana were discovered.

Feucht did not possess a valid Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Card.

She was taken into custody for trafficking marijuana and transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center.

