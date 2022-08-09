Racine voters could see a question about abortion on November ballot

RACINE — The issue of abortion could be on the ballot in Racine come November.

On Monday, the finance and personal committee voted to add an advisory referendum on abortion to the general election ballot. The resolution now moves to a vote by the full council before it could appear in front of voters.

"As a person who can get pregnant and who has a daughter and loves other people that can get pregnant, I think this is really important," said Racine Alderwoman Natalia Taft who brought the resolution forward.

RELATED COVERAGE: Leaders in Southeast Wisconsin want to ask voters about abortion, marijuana on November's ballot

The question would read: "Should Wisconsin Statutes Section 940.04, which ban abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest or health of the patient, be replaced to ensure legal access to abortion care?"

"In my conversations with community members on this issue, what I hear over and over again is that people want to have a voice," Taft said. "I'll be darned if we're not going to give the folks in the City of Racine to at least let their voices be heard on this issue."

However because it is an advisory, it's not binding. The question would allow politicians to hear from voters, but doesn't allow voters to change the law.

Several Milwaukee County Supervisors tried to put a similar question on the November ballot, but it didn't have the votes to be added.

Meanwhile in Kenosha, the city has already added an advisory referendum to the general election asking whether or not marijuana should be legal.

