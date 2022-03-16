Racine Unified School District to offer new criminal justice, fire & EMS programs

RACINE — Racine Unified School District announced Wednesday that its three high school academies will be getting two new pocket pathways.

The pathways will launch in partnership with Gateway Technical College and offer students the opportunity to learn about careers with fire and police departments, as well as the criminal justice system.

The Fire & EMS pathway and the Criminal Justice pathway will launch at the Academies of Racine: Case, Park, and Horlic in the fall of 2022.

The Criminal Justice pathway will be available to seniors and taught by school resource officers. The classes will not only give the students high school credit but Gateway Technical College credit.

Local fire and police departments are hopeful the fire & EMS program gets a new class of students interested in their profession. They hope the partnerships can improve the relationship between police officers and the communities they serve.

In a news release, RUSD said officers will have a chance to build relationships with students and give them the opportunity to see police in a different light.

The school district said students are already showing tremendous support for the new pathways.

