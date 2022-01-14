Racine SWAT team arrests Chicago homicide suspect

RACINE — A suspect wanted for homicide was arrested in Racine early this week, according to the Racine Police Department.

According to a press release from the department, Chicago Police reached out to Racine saying that a 20-year-old man from Chicago who is wanted for a homicide was possibly hiding in Racine.

After investigating the situation for a couple of days, the Racine SWAT team arrested the man inside a home near Erie Street and 3 Mile Road.

Officials are still investigating the situation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip