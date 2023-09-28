Racine SWAT response to man barricaded in home with gun

RACINE, Wis. — Racine law enforcement used non-lethal gas to capture a man wanted for firing a gun and barricading himself in a home, drawing a SWAT response, Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement from Racine police, officers were called to State and Spring around noon for a report of a burglary. A resident said they saw a man get inside her home by punching out a window.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the home, police said. Responding officers say they heard gunshots from within the home and saw a laser point out of a window.

Law enforcement created a perimeter around the home and eventually used non-lethal gas. That forced the suspect to come out of the home. Officers took him into custody.

After getting treatment, the suspect was held on multiple felony charges including Recklessly Endangering Safety, Burglary while Armed and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Officers did not fire their service weapons during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Read the full statement from RPD below:

Subject: Barricaded Subject



On Wednesday September, 27th at approximately 12:00p.m. Racine Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1700 blk of Spring Place reference a burglary in progress. The resident of the home called police after her security camera system alerted to activity at the home. The resident observed a known person (a 27 year old male) gain access to the home by punching out a window.



Shortly after officers arrived, they determined the suspect; had barricaded access to the home and refused commands to exit the residence. Officers then heard gun shots within the residence, observed a laser pointed out the window followed by gun shots coming out of a window. The SWAT, Crisis Negotiations team and Drone team were immediately activated. K9 Units from RPD and surrounding agencies responded to assist. Multiple shots were heard by officers the course of the investigation. No shots were fired by law enforcement throughout the standoff.



Homes surrounding the target residence were evacuated and area schools were advised of the developing situation. Wisconsin Lutheran High School and John Paul II Academy were affected and able to adjust dismissal procedures safely. School and city bus routes were redirected away from the scene.



After approximately seven hours of negotiations and attempts to have the suspect surrender, the SWAT team deployed non-lethal gas into the residence. Minutes later the suspect came outside and was safely taken into custody. The suspect was provided precautionary medical attention at the scene and the hospital before being transported to the Racine County jail where he was held on multiple felony charges including Recklessly Endangering Safety, Burglary while Armed and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. No citizens, officers, nor the suspect were injured.



The Racine Police Department would like to thank the following community partners for assistance: The Racine Fire Department, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, Village of Sturtevant Police and RCSD K9 units, RYDE Racine; who provided a safe dry space for evacuated citizens until the situation concluded; WE Energies for being on scene in the event of an emergency and the Racine County Sheriff's Department for assisting with handling calls for service throughout our community. Additionally we would like to extend our gratitude to the greater community for your patience and cooperation throughout lengthy incident.



All media inquiries regarding this incident should be directed to my attention at (262) 635-7868.



Sgt. Kristi Wilcox

Public Information Officer



