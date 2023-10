RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department is negotiating with a wanted individual who barricaded himself in a home near 16th Street and West Boulevard.

The incident drew a large scene, including the SWAT team.

Racine police say there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

