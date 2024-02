It's Thursday, meaning it's time to talk all things Racine in partnership with the team at the Racine-county-eye.

Loren Lamoreaux with Racine County Eye joined TMJ4’S Susan Kim to talk about the taste of Las Vegas coming soon to Racine.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip