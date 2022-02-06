Three missing children found safe

RACINE — UPDATE: Racine police said the three children have been found safe.

The Racine Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating three children and their father.

Officials said all four need their welfare checked on. The three children are Dameer Muhammad, 6, Khaza Muhammad, 3, and Hameenah Muhammad,1. Their father is Deon Walton.

Walton was last known to be driving a black 2004 Cadillac CTS with a Wisconsin plate of AJL1957.

If you see Walton or any of the children, contact Racine County Dispatch at 262-886-2300.

