Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Racine police seek suspect wanted for attempted homicide, considered armed and dangerous

26-year-old Montavius A. Drane is wanted for first-degree attempted homicide.
suspect111111111111.jpg
Racine Police Department
Montavius A. Drane
suspect111111111111.jpg
Posted at 9:48 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 22:48:40-04

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department is seeking a suspect wanted for attempted homicide who is considered armed and dangerous.

Racine police said Thursday that 26-year-old Montavius A. Drane is wanted for first-degree attempted homicide and a probation hold. Police believe him to be armed and dangerous and urge the public to not approach him.

Drane is described as 5'8 and 180 pounds.

Racine investigators are interested in additional information. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards