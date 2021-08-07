Racine Police searching for missing girl

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing girl.

They say 11-year-old Anaelise Meiner, was last seen Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. leaving the Travelodge at 3700 Northwestern Avenue in Racine. She was wearing the green romper with pink and purple mermaids, seen in the above photo. When she left she had no shoes on.

She is 4'3" and weighs 80 lbs. Her front tooth is chipped, she has curly, shoulder length brown hair, and brown eyes.

She is from Ohio and is new to the area. She has no history of running away.

If you see her or have any information you're asked to call 911 or (262) 886-2300.

