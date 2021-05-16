Racine Police investigating shooting of 14-year-old boy

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot over the weekend.

It happened near Carlisle Ave. and Hamilton St. Sunday morning.

Police say they arrived to the scene and began life-saving measures before the victim was transported to the hospital.

The victim was eventually transported to Children's Hospital via Flight for Life due to his injuries.

There is no word on the extent of those injuries.

Racine Police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to give them a call at (262) 635-7756.

