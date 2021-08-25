Watch
Racine police investigate shooting death

Racine police find driver dead with gunshot wound after crash
Posted at 6:19 AM, Aug 25, 2021
RACINE — Racine Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday around 2:30 p.m.

They say they responded to the area of English Street and Lasalle Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene they located a 44-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Police attempted life saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

This is currently an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756. If you would like to remain anonymous you may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

