Racine Police Department celebrates local educators with Love Week

RACINE, Wis. — One local police department is celebrating the best of their community through a new initiative dedicated to giving back.

“It's just something that I do naturally. I love what I do. So, to be recognized for something that's natural means a lot,” said honoree Dee Taggart.

For two days, the Racine Police Department Community Oriented Policing Unit crisscrossed the area, visiting every public school within the city limits to surprise and honor employees as part of love week.

“Far too often, we worry about the negative or we're tearing each other down. It is a rough job to be in police work and education on most days. So, to be able to go into the community and encourage each other will hopefully shine a light,” said Officer Travis Brady.

At S.C. Johnson Elementary School, Taggart got what she calls the biggest surprise ever.

Ms. Dee works with students across all grade levels, helping them with their social, educational, and emotional skills.

For her, she says, she never imagined being recognized for doing what she loves.

“Unexpected, completely unexpected. It feels good, feels good to be recognized, especially with everything that’s going on, that I am making an impact on these kids,” said Taggart.

Nominators were asked to think about somebody who embodies the idea of loving and caring and goes above and beyond, not just because they're paid to be there, but because they want to better their community.

After all the love she’s received, Ms. Dee says she feels blessed to be able to help.

“It's awesome. I know that I have staff and students behind me, they know who to come to and it's a genuine love. It's that little smile. It's the jokes that we do in the hall. It's genuine completely and it just makes everything that I do so worth it,” said Taggart.

Ms. Dee is one of 20 teachers being recognized for love week and Officer Brady says the department can’t wait to do it again next year.

“We're hoping that our little bit of love at 11 different schools today will continue on past today and the next month into the next year. And eventually everybody, naturally, hopefully, will embody this idea and change who they are as a person,” said Officer Brady.

