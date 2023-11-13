Racine officers shoot and kill dog after it attacked its elderly owner

RACINE, Wis. — City of Racine Police Officers had to shoot a dog that had attacked its 70-year-old owner on Saturday, police said.

According to a police dept. spokesperson, officers responded to the 1800 block of Lathrop Ave. just before 12 p.m. for a report of a woman being attacked by her own dog. When officers arrived, they found the 70-year-old on the ground, bleeding "excessively."

The officers pried the door open (because it was locked) and then shot and killed the dog. The victim was air-lifted to a hospital in Milwaukee, due to the severity of her injuries, according to police.

Full statement from police:

