Racine mother charged with neglect, not sending kids to school

RACINE, Wis. — A Racine mother was charged this week with neglect after prosecutors say she failed to send her kids to school.

Alicia Quiroz, 34, is facing:



Fail to cause child to attend school - 1st offense (two counts)

Neglecting a child - specified harm did not occur (two counts)

According to a criminal complaint, Quiroz has two children, an 11-year-old and a 10-year-old, who attend elementary school in Racine. Since September 2021, the children have gone to a total of three different Racine schools.

The complaint says the children each have missed around 80 days of school between September 2021 and June 2022. The Racine Unified School District attempted to meet with Quiroz, but it was unsuccessful. The complaint states that an opportunity for educational counseling was provided.

Teachers noticed the two children failed to attend class, habitually missed homework assignments, lacked the understanding of classroom routine, and had difficulty creating social connections with peers and staff.

If convicted, Quiroz faces a maximum of 20 months in jail and over $20,000 in fines.

The complaint states, "School attendance is necessary for children in lower grade levels to develop the basic skills of reading, writing and math that are needed to obtain an education. Harm from not attending school can occur because uneducated people struggle to fit in social situations, and often remain marginalized. Children who do not attend school are typically behind their peers when it comes to cognitive development and literacy levels. The lack of resources generated by education prevents them from participating in numerous social activities in a productive and comprehensive way, in contrast to educated people who engage in the same activities without difficulty."

