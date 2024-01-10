Racine man pleads not guilty in Kenosha Pick 'N Save incident

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Racine man charged with making terrorist threats and creating a bomb scare at a Kenosha Pick ‘N Save last month pleaded non-guilty in a Kenosha courtroom on Wednesday.

Timothy Michetti, 67, was having a conversation with store employees about astronauts and the earth when talk turned to politics on Dec. 7 at Pick 'N Save, 2811 18th St.

According to the criminal complaint, Michetti said he would shoot police if they tried to vaccinate him and that he knew how to make bombs.

Employees notified police and evacuated a crowded store. Kenosha Police arrested Michetti at the scene and searched his vehicle.

According to court documents, officers discovered three firearms and a large amount of ammunition in his vehicle. They also found ball bearings and metal pipes, materials commonly used to make explosives.

Defense attorney Seth Ellijah Johnson said Michetti was speaking in the hypothetical and would be acting legally in self-defense if someone unwillingly attempted to vaccinate him.

Michetti also never made mention of using a bomb, according to Johnson.

“There is no threat in this complaint or in the testimony presented during criminal complaint indicating any threat whatsoever alleged by my client to have been made to use an explosive device to destroy someone’s property,” Johnson said. “It’s not there.”

State Assistant District Attorney Alexander Huber argued against that notion.

“(Michetti) reasonably ought to know that would cause public panic given that he was opening advocating for violence in a public place to a near stranger,” Huber said. “This is a true threat.”

If convicted, Michetti faces up to seven years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is due back in court March 8 for a pre-trial appearance.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip