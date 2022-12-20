Racine man indicted in nationwide Ring doorbell swatting scheme

A Racine man and a man from North Carolina were recently indicted in connection to a nationwide Ring doorbell swatting scheme that spanned over a week in 2020.

Kya Nelson, 21 of Racine, and James McCarty, 20 of North Carolina, were arrested last week on federal charges filed in the District of Arizona, according to federal prosecutors. The two are charged with one count of conspiracy to intentionally access computers without authorization.

Nelson was also charged with two counts of intentionally accessing without authorization a computer and two counts of aggravated identity theft. Nelson is currently incarcerated in Kentucky in an unrelated case.

According to federal prosecutors, in November 2020, the two hacked a dozen Ring home security door cameras across the country, called the police, and then live-streamed the events on social media while taunting responding police officers.

In one incident, the two allegedly called 911 pretending to be a child in California and reported her parents were drinking and shooting guns. Nelson then allegedly hacked the victim's Ring account and used it to threaten and taunt officers who responded.

The other alleged swatting incidents occurred in Michigan, Montana, Georgia, Virginia, Illinois, Alabama, and Florida.

These series of swatting incidents resulted in the FBI issuing a public service announcement in 2020 urging users to create stronger passwords for protection.

If convicted, Nelson faces a maximum of 19 years in prison.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip