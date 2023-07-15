Racine man charged with homicide, shoots and kills daughter's 'abusive' boyfriend

RACINE, Wis. — A 62-year-old Racine man was recently charged with homicide after prosecutors say he shot and killed his daughter's boyfriend on June 2.

Tracy Scott has been charged with one felony count of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

On June 2, a 38-year-old man, identified as Shawnte A. Hudson, was shot and killed near 6th and Jones in Racine. According to a criminal complaint, when police arrived they found a "very emotional" woman who said, "My dad shot my boyfriend and left." Hudson was declared dead at the scene after being shot in the head.

The woman later clarified Scott is her mother's longtime boyfriend, but she refers to him as her father.

The complaint says there were recent "issues with him (Hudson) being abusive" and "a couple domestic incidents in the past several months." Those issues caused her to call her mother for help to deal with Hudson.

On June 2, the complaint says Scott and the woman's mother allegedly showed up and walked into the home. While in a separate room with her mother, the woman said she heard a "loud noise." She then allegedly saw Scott with a handgun and Hudson on the ground.

The complaint says she did not hear any arguing beforehand, and described the scene "as if Scott shot (Hudson) point blank."

After the shooting, the woman alleged Scott yelled "let's go" to her mother and they left in an unknown direction.

The mother, who initially denied being present, later stated they were only at the home for three minutes before the shooting happened. The complaint says Scott told her "his life will be over."

Scott was arrested on June 26 in Pennsylvania. If convicted, he faces a maximum of life in prison. He returns to Racine County court for a preliminary hearing on July 19.

According to our partners at the Racine County Eye, Scott's criminal history dates back to 1981, including a conviction for felony armed robbery and burglary in Mississippi. He has 12 prior convictions in Racine County alone.

