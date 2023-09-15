Racine man arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase with his 2 kids in the car

RACINE, Wis. — A Racine man was arrested after leading deputies on a high-speed chase with his two young children in the car on Thursday.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were searching for wanted 30-year-old Jordan D. Laycock-Barber on Thursday around 4 p.m. He had a felony arrest warrant.

At 4:40 p.m., a Racine police officer saw Laycock-Barber driving a Nissan near Martin Luther King Dr. and High Street. The officer attempted to pull him over, but he fled at a high rate of speed.

Deputies in the area pursued Laycock-Barber, which reached speeds of over 70 mph. Deputies did not see anyone in the vehicle except for Laycock-Barber. After blowing five consecutive stop signs, he stopped in the 1800 block of LaSalle St. and fled on foot, the sheriff's department said.

Laycock-Barber jumped multiple fences while fleeing through several backyards. Officers then found him against a home, attempting to hide behind lawn furniture. He was eventually taken into custody.

Laycock-Barber told authorities his children were in the car he was driving. A four-year-old and seven-year-old were located inside the vehicle. The children, who were released to their mother, told authorities they saw Laycock-Barber with a gun earlier in the day. Police did not find a firearm.

The sheriff's department said Laycock-Barber made several statements to officers, including "Imma spit on you," "When I catch you imma smoke you" and "I'm fittin to flip you." At one point, he was able to rip his arm away from a deputy and attempted to "square up" on an officer to attack the officer.

At the hospital for an injury, Laycock-Barber "spontaneously" stated, "I was doing a buck 10" (110 mph), "You would never caught me do or die", "the only reason I stopped was because of the kids were in the car" and "I woulda ran every light."

He was medically cleared and turned over to the Racine County Jail.

He is facing the following charges:



Fleeing and Eluding

Child Neglect – two counts

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety – two counts

Resisting/Obstructing

Criminal Damage to Property

Threats to Law Enforcement

Felony Bail Jump – four counts

Misdemeanor Bail Jump – two counts

Reckless Driving

Unreasonable and Imprudent Speed

Violation of a Child Safety Seat – two citations

Operating While Revoked

Failure to Stop at Stop Sign – five citation



