Racine hopes to prevent drownings with new water rescue equipment

RACINE, Wis. — Racine first responders are making sure you have a safe summer. On Tuesday, members of the fire department and the sheriff's department were out on Lake Michigan testing out new water rescue tools.

The city and the county came together to invest in state-of-the-art equipment after five drownings in 2021.

To start, they've gone from four to five lifeguards at North Beach. The new equipment will help assist lifeguards and dive teams in water rescues.

One of those tools is an Emily Unit. The county now has four of them.

"That is a jet boat that we drive out to a victim and they can have that personal flotation device and remain afloat until rescue efforts can go get them," said Lt. Michael Luell with the Racine County Sheriff's Department.

New personal watercrafts are also available to first responders. They're equipped with life sleds to help rescue victims.

Additionally, drones are being deployed.

"We have our drone team that can drop what we call a life stick. That is a piece of equipment that once it hits water it inflates and that drowning victim can hold on to that piece of equipment and stay afloat," Luell said.

The drones also have video capability to keep an eye on the victim and assess the best way to get to the victim.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said, "My hope is that other counties and other municipalities will do this and they will model what we do here for the safety of our residents."

But more than the new, fancy equipment, officials say the best thing you can do this summer is practice water safety. If you plan on taking a swim in Lake Michigan, only go out in areas with lifeguards.

