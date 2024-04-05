Racine homicide cold case: Estranged husband charged in wife's 1987 murder

RACINE COUNTY — Prosecutors with the Racine County District Attorney's Office announced charges in a 1987 homicide case in Racine County on Thursday, April 4.

Fred Wagner-Richardson, 83, has been charged with first-degree murder for the murder of his wife, Derby Wagner-Richardson, who was found in the trunk of her car with her mouth taped shut, and her throat cut, on March 22, 1987.

Fred Wagner-Richardson is facing the following charges related to the 1987 murder:

1. First-Degree Murder

2. 4 counts of Possession of a Firearm by Felon

3. 2 counts of Possession of an Electronic Weapon.

The 1987 Murder

On March 22, 1987, the Racine Police Department received a call at around 1:30 a.m. from 'Styberg Engineering' to report Derby missing, according to a press release.

Derby worked for the contract manufacturing company as a 3rd shift security guard, and never missed a check-in, according to Styberg management.

Racine Police Department Derby Wagner-Richarson worked for Styberg Engineering as a 3rd shift security guard. According to Styberg management, Derby never missed her check-ins, and was a very responsible employee.







Derby was not found within the facility, and numerous pieces of evidence were found that indicated she was removed from the property against her will during a struggle.

Derby's body is discovered

The Racine Police Department immediately launched an investigation, where they would soon find pieces of clothing and personal items on the streets near the facility.

Around 8:30 a.m., just a few hours after the initial phone call was made to report Derby missing, her vehicle was found in an alley near Douglas Ave & Layard Ave.

Derby was found inside the trunk of her vehicle, bound, with her throat cut, and her wrists slashed. She was 28 years old at the time.

Racine Police Department

History of domestic violence

According to the Racine Police Department, Derby and Fred separated after several years of a "difficult marriage." In December of 1986, Derby filed formal divorce proceedings. Derby and Fred owned a substantial amount of real estate in the City of Racine which was set to be divided between the two of them.

On January 21st, 1987, Fred assaulted Derby in front of their two daughters during a "child exchange." Fred was subsequently convicted of this battery in late 1987. Less than a week later, Derby signed a temporary restraining order against her husband, on January 26th, 1987.

Hours before the murder

Two months after signing the temporary restraining order, Derby and Fred conducted an attorney visit between their respective attorneys to negotiate the division of properties and rental income for their upcoming divorce finalization, on March 21st, 1987.

According to the press release, the meeting ended with Fred leaving the meeting in a way that Derby immediately felt that her life was in danger. Derby and her attorney requested extra attention for her from the Racine Police Department. Within hours of this meeting, Derby was found dead in the trunk of her car.

The arrest

In early 2024, the Racine Police Department received information that Fred Wagner-Richardson, a convicted felon, was illegally in possession of firearms.

Due to this, an arrest warrant was issued for Fred on March 28, 2024. He was taken into custody during the search warrant that was executed at his properties. The search warrant was completed with assistance from the Racine Fire Department and the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

Charges filed

The investigation led detectives to take a fresh look at the case, which led to the new charges.

The Racine Police Department held a press conference on Thursday, April 4 to announce the charges.

Watch the full update from the Racine Police Department press conference below:

"To the family of Derby Wagner Richardson, we are very sorry for your loss,” Alexander Ramirez, Racine police chief said. "We hope the arrest of Fred Wagner-Richardson brings some closure to this tragedy."

Members of Derby's family also attended the press conference.

"I do know I speak for the entire family in expressing deep gratitude to everyone who made it possible for us to be standing here today,” Ellie Schmidt, aunt of Derby Wagner-Richardson said.

Fred Wagner-Richardson is currently out on a $50,000 bond. A preliminary court date is set for April 10.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the numbers listed below.

TMJ4 If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can call a 24-hour hotline at 414-933-2722 for Sojourner Family Peace Center. You can also call 262-542-3828 for the Women's Center.

