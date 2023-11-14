Racine high school hosts pre-Thanksgiving food drive

RACINE, Wis. — Thanksgiving is all about tradition, and a 20-year-old tradition has made Walden III Middle and High School in Racine the second-largest contributor to the Racine County Food Bank.

"Last year we donated $12,000, nearly, and then 600 boxes of food which was able to provide 47,500 meals to people in need, which was amazing. It was a great year and we're hoping to do the same again this year," said the school's Student Government President Eliana Hanson.

Each year the school of about 700 students organizes a week-long food drive for the county food bank. Hanson is leading the effort this year.

"The whole school, we just feel so proud that we're able to do something like this. We have 700 students, so to do something on this big of a scale is just really amazing," Hanson said.

After collecting food and monetary donations all this week, students will bring the donations to the food bank early next week.

"It's hard to find words. When you really see it come together at the end of the week, it's impressive how these kids from 11 to 18 all can find a common point to meet up and work towards a common goal. It's really impressive," said student government advisor and teacher Cali Schatzman.

The school is also hosting a 'pack the truck' community event on Saturday. It will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Piggly Wiggly on Washington Ave. in Racine. Community members are encouraged to drop off food or monetary donations.

