Racine HarborMarket offering food, craft vendors launches June 30

RACINE — The Racine HarborMarket is coming to downtown Racine beginning June 30!

The new market is thanks to the Downtown Racine Corporation and Kenosha's Original HarborMarket who have joined forces to bring food and craft vendors to Racine.

According to a news release from the two organizations, the HarborMarket is European-style and has been a Kenosha staple for 20 years. Now, it's also coming to Racine's Monument Square.

The inaugural event on June 30 will begin at 4:30 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m. It will then be held at the same time on the last Thursday of each month, through September: July 28, August 25, and September 29.

“Adding an event like this diversifies further the festival footprint of our city,” said Kelly Kruse, executive director of the Downtown Racine Corporation. “Having the fun of the Racine HarborMarket on Thursdays gets our summer weekends off to an early start.”

Shoppers at the newly located farmers market will find fresh regional produce like berries and other fruits and vegetables, fresh flower bouquets, baked goods, and arts and crafts vendors.

The market will also offer live music, and beer will be available for purchase.

“We could not be more excited to introduce our neighbors to the north to our brand of farmers market,” Kenosha HarborMarket Executive Director Andrea Forgian said. “We expect this to be an enormous success that becomes an annual undertaking, My dad would be so proud that his vision is expanding.”

Forgian's late father founded the Kenosha HarborMarket.

If you're planning to attend the market on any of the dates, you can park at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Avenue, Civic Centre Ramp, 501 Lake Avenue, and the McMynn Ramp, 120 7th Street, for $2 all day.

