Racine fire responds to fire at three-family dwelling, one person injured

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department said it is investigating the cause of a three-family dwelling fire that left one injured Wednesday night.

Officials first responded to the area of North Main Street and Hubbard Street around 6:15 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the first floor of the three-unit dwelling completely engulfed in flames.

Crews attacked the fire and had it under control within 30 minutes, according to a press release from the Racine Fire Department. First responders successfully prevented the fire from spreading to other units within the dwelling.

Officials said one person was evacuated prior to the fire department's arrival, with assistance from a passerby and the Racine Police Department. He was taken to Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee and his condition is unknown.

Seven other people were able to evacuate the two other units successfully.

Racine Fire Department said the fire caused $70,000 in damage and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

