Racine Fire Department receives $2.7M grant to hire 9 new firefighters

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Fire Department recently received a $2.7 million grant to hire nine new firefighters.

The City of Racine was awarded the grant from FEMA through the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grants (SAFER). The grants are to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer organizations to maintain trained "front-line" firefighters.

“As Mayor, the health and wellbeing of our residents is the top priority. Levy limit restrictions put in place by the State have severely restricted the City’s ability to fund additional emergency service personnel. I am thankful to have partners in the federal government who know the importance of enhancing our ability to provide improved emergency services,” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said.

According to the City of Racine, only three communities in the state were awarded the funds.

“The Racine Fire Department is grateful to be the recipient of an AFG SAFER Grant award. The SAFER Grant will restore 9 positions that were eliminated in the 2021 budget. This return of lost staffing will provide much-needed support as our Department continues to see a steady increase in call volume each year," a spokesperson for the Racine Fire Department said.

