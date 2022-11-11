Racine drug bust: Man arrested, $30K worth of fentanyl-laced tablets seized

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested a 26-year-old Racine man and seized thousands of fentanyl-laced tablets worth over $30,000 during a drug bust on Thursday.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, Kaleb Weaver, also known as Band Gang Weaver, was selling fentanyl-laced tablets and marijuana. The Sheriff's Office says he has a criminal history of being a drug dealer and is a convicted felon.

Agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit determined drugs were being sold from a home in the 1100 block of Marquette St. and a home in the 4000 block of 17th St. in Racine. Agents also discovered drugs and guns were being stored at the homes.

During the execution of search warrants at each home, agents found:



3,622 fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone tablets (16 ounces of fentanyl)

2.4 pounds of marijuana

9mm semi-automatic handgun

.45cal semi-automatic handgun

Ammunition

$15,200

Digital scales

Packaging materials

Cell phone

The Sheriff's Office says Weaver was selling the fentanyl tablets for $8-$12 per tablet. The seized tablets had a street value between $30,000-$40,000 and the seized marijuana at $5,000.

Weaver was arrested and transported to the Racine County Jail. He is being held on a $75,000 cash bond for the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl <50g, while Armed as a Repeat Drug Offender

Delivery of Fentanyl – three counts, as a Repeat Drug offender

Possession of THC with Intent to Deliver 1000-2500g, while Armed as a Repeat Drug Offender

Keeper of a drug place – two counts, while Armed as a Repeat Drug Offender

Possession of a Firearm by Felon – two counts

Possession drug paraphernalia



According to the Sheriff's Office, over 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2021. Fentanyl overdoses are the leading cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45.

