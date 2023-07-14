Racine drug best: Fentanyl, handguns with drum mag confiscated, police say

RACINE, Wis. — During a drug raid, Racine police say they confiscated $32,000 worth of Fentanyl pills, four ounces of cannabis and three handguns, including a drum magazine for the guns.

According to a news release from Racine police, on June 28 members of their drug unit as well as US Marshals executed a search warrant at a building near 22nd and Center.

Before the raid police arrested a 21-year-old suspect identified as Dontrell Lynch.

In the building, police said they found the following:



1,787 Fentanyl pills which appeared to be fake 30mg Percocet pills – estimated street value of $32,000

Four ounces of marijuana

Three Glock handguns

Two of the handguns had automatic switches attached which allow semi-automatic handguns to be fired like an automatic weapon

50-round drum magazine for a Glock handgun

Three extended magazines

Money counter

Drug paraphernalia

During the raid, cops arrested a 22-year-old man identified as Miguel Ayala.

Dontrell Lynch was taken to the Racine County Jail and held on the following offenses:



Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl >50 grams

Possession with Intent to Deliver THC <200 grams

Maintaining Drug Trafficking Place

Felony Bail Jumping

Miguel Ayala was taken to the Racine County Jail and held on the following charges:



Possession of Firearm by Felon

Possession of Machine Gun and other Weapons

Felony Bail Jumping

Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

Online court records show both men facing criminal charges.

