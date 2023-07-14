Watch Now
Racine drug best: Fentanyl, handguns with drum mag confiscated, police say

On June 28 members of their drug unit as well as US Marshalls executed a search warrant at a building near 22nd and Center.
Racine Police Department
Items confiscated during the Racine drug raid.
Posted at 12:47 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 13:47:08-04

RACINE, Wis. — During a drug raid, Racine police say they confiscated $32,000 worth of Fentanyl pills, four ounces of cannabis and three handguns, including a drum magazine for the guns.

According to a news release from Racine police, on June 28 members of their drug unit as well as US Marshals executed a search warrant at a building near 22nd and Center.

Before the raid police arrested a 21-year-old suspect identified as Dontrell Lynch.

In the building, police said they found the following:

  • 1,787 Fentanyl pills which appeared to be fake 30mg Percocet pills – estimated street value of $32,000
  • Four ounces of marijuana
  • Three Glock handguns
  • Two of the handguns had automatic switches attached which allow semi-automatic handguns to be fired like an automatic weapon
  • 50-round drum magazine for a Glock handgun
  • Three extended magazines
  • Money counter
  • Drug paraphernalia

During the raid, cops arrested a 22-year-old man identified as Miguel Ayala.
Dontrell Lynch was taken to the Racine County Jail and held on the following offenses:

  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl >50 grams
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver THC <200 grams
  • Maintaining Drug Trafficking Place
  • Felony Bail Jumping

Miguel Ayala was taken to the Racine County Jail and held on the following charges:

  • Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Possession of Machine Gun and other Weapons
  • Felony Bail Jumping
  • Misdemeanor Bail Jumping

Online court records show both men facing criminal charges.

