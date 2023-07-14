Racine drug best: Fentanyl, handguns with drum mag confiscated, police say

RACINE, Wis. — During a drug raid, Racine police say they confiscated $32,000 worth of Fentanyl pills, four ounces of cannabis and three handguns, including a drum magazine for the guns.
According to a news release from Racine police, on June 28 members of their drug unit as well as US Marshals executed a search warrant at a building near 22nd and Center.
Before the raid police arrested a 21-year-old suspect identified as Dontrell Lynch.
In the building, police said they found the following:
- 1,787 Fentanyl pills which appeared to be fake 30mg Percocet pills – estimated street value of $32,000
- Four ounces of marijuana
- Three Glock handguns
- Two of the handguns had automatic switches attached which allow semi-automatic handguns to be fired like an automatic weapon
- 50-round drum magazine for a Glock handgun
- Three extended magazines
- Money counter
- Drug paraphernalia
During the raid, cops arrested a 22-year-old man identified as Miguel Ayala.
Dontrell Lynch was taken to the Racine County Jail and held on the following offenses:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl >50 grams
- Possession with Intent to Deliver THC <200 grams
- Maintaining Drug Trafficking Place
- Felony Bail Jumping
Miguel Ayala was taken to the Racine County Jail and held on the following charges:
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession of Machine Gun and other Weapons
- Felony Bail Jumping
- Misdemeanor Bail Jumping
Online court records show both men facing criminal charges.
