Racine Department of Public Works crews to pick up flood-damaged bulky items this week

RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine's Department of Public Works will be picking up flood-damaged E-waste and household bulky items between Monday and Friday this week.

The pick-up is for flood-damaged materials only. Officials urge residents to separate white goods and televisions from the rest of their "bulky items."

Below are items eligible for pick-up:

Furniture

Mattresses and Box Springs

Carpeting

Freon containing White Goods (Refrigerator, Freezer)

Non-Freon containing White Goods (Washer, Dryer, Stove, Furnace)

Televisions



Residents can arrange for pick-up curb-side with the Department of Public Works Field Office between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 262-636-9126.

The National Weather Service says Racine saw nearly 10 inches of rain in the span of 24 hours.

