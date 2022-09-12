Watch Now
Racine Department of Public Works crews to pick up flood-damaged bulky items this week

The City of Racine's Department of Public Works will be picking up flood-damaged E-waste and household bulky items between Monday and Friday this week.
wisconsin basement flood damage
Posted at 6:17 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 19:21:04-04

RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine's Department of Public Works will be picking up flood-damaged E-waste and household bulky items between Monday and Friday this week.

The pick-up is for flood-damaged materials only. Officials urge residents to separate white goods and televisions from the rest of their "bulky items."

Below are items eligible for pick-up:

  • Furniture
  • Mattresses and Box Springs
  • Carpeting
  • Freon containing White Goods (Refrigerator, Freezer)
  • Non-Freon containing White Goods (Washer, Dryer, Stove, Furnace)
  • Televisions

Residents can arrange for pick-up curb-side with the Department of Public Works Field Office between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 262-636-9126.
The National Weather Service says Racine saw nearly 10 inches of rain in the span of 24 hours.

