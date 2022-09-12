Racine Department of Public Works crews to pick up flood-damaged bulky items this week

RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine's Department of Public Works will be picking up flood-damaged E-waste and household bulky items between Monday and Friday this week.
The pick-up is for flood-damaged materials only. Officials urge residents to separate white goods and televisions from the rest of their "bulky items."
Below are items eligible for pick-up:
- Furniture
- Mattresses and Box Springs
- Carpeting
- Freon containing White Goods (Refrigerator, Freezer)
- Non-Freon containing White Goods (Washer, Dryer, Stove, Furnace)
- Televisions
Residents can arrange for pick-up curb-side with the Department of Public Works Field Office between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. at 262-636-9126.
The National Weather Service says Racine saw nearly 10 inches of rain in the span of 24 hours.