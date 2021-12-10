Racine dedicates historical markers for abolitionist history

RACINE, Wis. — A dedication ceremony was held in Racine on Thursday for the installation of 9 historical abolitionist markers, which are spread throughout the downtown area. The markers are placed at sites that were involved in the Underground Railroad.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said that “Racine has rich abolitionist history and I grateful for the work we have all done to commemorate the places and people that helped bring slaves to freedom. It is important that future generations know the role our City played in freeing slaves and these historical markers a great reminder of our legacy.”

Other speakers at the dedication ceremony included GeorgAnn Stinson, president of Professional Women's Network for Service, and Pauline G. Mitchell, the Underground Railroad Project Director. Some of the markers were placed at the Racine Heritage Museum, Monument Square, 826 State Street, and First Presbyterian Church.

Chris Paulson, executive director of the Racine Heritage Museum, said, "We are thrilled to see this project underway. These permanent markers, together, comprise a remarkable educational resource for the community, and a lasting reminder of Racine County’s unique role in a very critical time in our nation’s history.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip