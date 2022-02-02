Racine declares Feb., 4, Rosa Park's birthday, Transit Equity Day

RACINE — The City of Racine has announced that Feb. 4, Rosa Park's birthday, will be Transit Equity Day.

This is a national day of action designed to promote safe, sustainable, and equitable transportation for everyone.

Upon entering the bus, riders will see a spot reserved for Rosa Parks. The seat will have a single rose plus a Rosa Parks poster that says 'We mus have courage - determination - to go on with the task of becoming free - not only for ourselves, but for the nation and the world."

On Transit Equity Day, it is important to highlight not only the contributions of Rosa Parks, but also local civil rights pioneers who made the cause of justice their own. Corinne Reid-Owens, who is memorialized by the name of our historic Transit Center, was a leading figure in the civil rights movement, championing issues like fair housing and education locally. Racine is a stronger community today because of leaders like Parks and Reid-Owens who had the bravery and determination to create change," said Racine Mayor Cory Mason.

