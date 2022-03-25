Racine County Sheriff's Office staff save 4th person with Narcan in last 4 months

RACINE, Wisc. — Racine County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) staff saved an inmates life using Narcan on Friday. It was the fourth incident in the last four months.

RCSO said a 32-year-old Genoa City woman was being held in an intake cell at the Racine County Jail on Friday. Correctional officers were alerted by other inmates around 10:30 a.m. that something was wrong and officers found the woman on the ground. She was unconscious and not breathing. RCSO said officers realized she was overdosing and Narcan was administered to the inmate with the help of medical staff. After the second dose, the inmate regained consciousness. She was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Other inmates told officers the woman "appeared to sniff a substance" that she had hidden on herself and then fell to the ground, according to RSCO.

The woman was admitted to the jail at 5 p.m. the previous evening.

On Feb. 28, a deputy was working security in Judge Martinez's courtroom when a man in the gallery nearly fell from his seated position several times, commonly referred to as being "on the nods," according to RCSO. The deputy approached the man and noticed he had pin-point pupils and called for EMS. EMS escorted the man to an ambulance and Narcan was administered, stopping all his symptoms.

On Feb. 24, a 34-year-old Racine woman was brought into the Racine County Jail after being medically cleared at a hospital. While waiting to be booked, officers observed she was continuously falling asleep and falling off the bench. Staff evaluated the inmate and took her to the hospital. She was again medically cleared and taken back to the jail. Officers still observed the inmate having "some type of medical event" and officers called 911. RCSO said EMS transported the inmate back to the hospital. The woman received Narcan and her medical problems stopped, according to RCSO.

On Dec. 10, a 24-year-old Lake Geneva woman was being held in an intake cell at the Racine Jail. A deputy observed the woman sitting in an odd position and a dab of drool coming out of her mouth. She did not move or respond to the deputy. RSCO said the deputy immediately notified intake staff of the woman's condition and jail medical personnel arrived. EMS was then dispatched to the jail. Jail medical personnel administered two doses of Narcan to the woman, who then responded and regained consciousness.

As of Dec. 10, 2021, RSCO said staff has used Narcan nearly 70 times since implementing the Narcan program in July of 2014.

