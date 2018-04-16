Racine County Sheriff looking for hotel thief

RACINE - Authorities are looking for a suspect in a Quality Inn robbery that took place on March 27.

According to the Racine County Sheriffs Office, the suspect stole the cash register from the hotel lobby when the clerk wasn't paying attention.

The suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt that read, "I love HO HO CAKE" when he robbed the Quality Inn on Sylvania Avenue.

Deputies believe the suspect is either a white or Hispanic man who is roughly 5'10" and 200 pounds. Deputies also believe the suspect is a smoker.

If you can help identify the thief, contact Investigator Heather Spranger at 262-636-3367. Anonymous tips are also accepted via Racine Crimestoppers or at 262-636-9330.